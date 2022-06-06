Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
SYPR stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.61. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 4.62%.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
