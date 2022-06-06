Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

SYPR stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.61. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 4.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

