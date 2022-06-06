T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.53. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 194.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Natixis acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $491,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 245,792 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 272,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 198,118 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

