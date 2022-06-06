Tadeu Marroco Buys 4 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,568 ($45.14) per share, with a total value of £142.72 ($180.57).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,362 ($42.54) per share, with a total value of £168.10 ($212.68).

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tadeu Marroco bought 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,264 ($41.30) per share, with a total value of £130.56 ($165.18).

On Monday, March 28th, Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.68), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($352,446.33).

Shares of BATS stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 3,534 ($44.71). 2,043,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,826. The company has a market cap of £80.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,357.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,119.21. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,601 ($45.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

BATS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($50.61) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($50.61) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($50.61) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,806.11 ($48.15).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

