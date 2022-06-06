Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.40 on Monday. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Taitron Components by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the second quarter worth $113,000. 15.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

