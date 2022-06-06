Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.28 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $126.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.70. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.27.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

