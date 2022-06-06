Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

TTWO stock opened at $126.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.70. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.27.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $513,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 175.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 171,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 108,967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 77,356 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 114.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 42,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

