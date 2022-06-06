Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TANH stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tantech during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tantech in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Tantech by 13.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tantech in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tantech by 7,177.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 179,437 shares during the period.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

