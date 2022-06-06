Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price objective for the company.
Tanzanian Gold stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. Tanzanian Gold has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.74.
About Tanzanian Gold (Get Rating)
Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tanzanian Gold (TRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.