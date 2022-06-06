Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTM. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $27.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.84. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 279.3% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

