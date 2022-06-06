Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTM. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $27.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.84. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $35.38.
Tata Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tata Motors (TTM)
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.