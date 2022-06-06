TD Securities Trims Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Target Price to C$14.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.58. 7,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

