TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CEO Richard T. Hume Sells 10,000 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $1,052,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,747 shares in the company, valued at $14,492,361.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SNX traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.42. 3,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $93.49 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average of $105.25.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.32. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 619.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

