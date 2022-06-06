Técnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Técnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Técnicas Reunidas from €9.10 ($9.78) to €10.30 ($11.08) in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

OTC:TNISY opened at 5.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 5.10. Técnicas Reunidas has a 1 year low of 5.10 and a 1 year high of 5.10.

Técnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, engages in the design and management of industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Other Industries segments. The Oil and Gas segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in oil processing operations and chemical production and processing operations; services related to the natural gas production and extraction value chain, such as production, processing, storage, and transportation; constructs, revamps, and expands refining plants; designs and builds auxiliary services and other refining units; and designs and constructs monomers, polymers and plastics, chemical, and fertilizer producing and processing plants.

