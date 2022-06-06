Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 121,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,092. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after buying an additional 515,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after buying an additional 445,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 660.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 229,692 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 93,295 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 876.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 91,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

