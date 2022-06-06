Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.20 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.20 ($2.37) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 26.67% from the stock’s current price.

O2D has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.69) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.72) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.66) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.01) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €3.00 ($3.23) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 32.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a 12 month high of €3.02 ($3.24). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.60.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.