Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

TELL has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $4.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 73.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 million. Analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,774,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,507,000 after purchasing an additional 386,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,830,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,902,000 after acquiring an additional 79,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,333,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,467,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,198,000 after acquiring an additional 195,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

