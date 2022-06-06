Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VSCO. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.82.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $41.50 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $38.48 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 122.62% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,763,000. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,800 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,779,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,340,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,208,000 after purchasing an additional 99,965 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.