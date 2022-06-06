Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Five Below, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.71.

Five Below stock opened at $130.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.37 and its 200-day moving average is $169.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Five Below by 3.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Five Below by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 160,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,463,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

