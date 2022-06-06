TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) and PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Head-To-Head Review

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) and PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

TELUS International (Cda) has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru has a beta of -0.8, suggesting that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and PropertyGuru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS International (Cda) 4.76% 14.10% 6.35% PropertyGuru N/A -276.36% -76.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and PropertyGuru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS International (Cda) $2.19 billion 3.02 $78.00 million $0.41 60.81 PropertyGuru $75.96 million 12.65 -$17.05 million N/A N/A

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of PropertyGuru shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TELUS International (Cda) and PropertyGuru, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS International (Cda) 1 1 6 0 2.63 PropertyGuru 0 1 0 0 2.00

TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus target price of $33.11, suggesting a potential upside of 32.82%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than PropertyGuru.

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats PropertyGuru on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

PropertyGuru Company Profile (Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

