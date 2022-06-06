TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.
Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. TELUS International has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.86 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
