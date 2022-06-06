Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.01. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

