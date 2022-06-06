The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.56.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $342.27 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $309.43 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after buying an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,676,126,000 after acquiring an additional 158,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,583,000 after buying an additional 214,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,575,000 after buying an additional 157,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

