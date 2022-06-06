The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of DXYN opened at $1.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 million, a PE ratio of -191.81 and a beta of 2.52. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.58 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

