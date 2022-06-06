The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.40

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EDIN stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 645 ($8.08). 135,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 630.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 628.59. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 547.04 ($6.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 659 ($8.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.81.

Get The Edinburgh Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 639 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of £19,170 ($24,022.56).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.