The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $99.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.21.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.06. The company had a trading volume of 27,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,351. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.80. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

