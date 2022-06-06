The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $38.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.94% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Chewy to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.
Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $28.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $97.74.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Chewy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Chewy by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
