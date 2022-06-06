The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.97 million.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $44.23. The company has a market cap of $526.17 million, a PE ratio of 230.50 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,022.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,588,694.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 21,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 572,736 shares in the company, valued at $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

