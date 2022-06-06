The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RMR stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $30.01. 112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,575. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.60.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMR. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

