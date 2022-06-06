The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $749.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGPYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($9.11) to GBX 730 ($9.24) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 835 ($10.56) to GBX 720 ($9.11) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.27) to GBX 880 ($11.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 838 ($10.60) to GBX 733 ($9.27) in a report on Friday, May 27th.

SGPYY stock opened at $32.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.54%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

