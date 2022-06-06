The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) & Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) Critical Contrast

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Shyft Group and Cenntro Electric Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 1 1 1 3.00 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Shyft Group currently has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.65%. Given The Shyft Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Shyft Group and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group 5.35% 21.67% 11.93% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Shyft Group and Cenntro Electric Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $991.79 million 0.83 $68.93 million $1.47 15.90 Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 52.37 -$16.42 million N/A N/A

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of The Shyft Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Cenntro Electric Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc. manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles, including walk-in vans, cutaway vans, and truck bodies under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Trademaster, and Utilivan brands; and vocation-specific equipment upfit services under the Utilimaster Upfit Services and Strobes-R-Us brands. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, cargo vans, and light duty pick-up trucks; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services, as well as parts and accessories. The Specialty Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; and manufactures and assembles truck bodies under the Royal Truck Body and DuraMag brands. It also provides final assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis under the Builtmore Contract Manufacturing brand; and designs and installs custom lighting and upfit solutions for a range of specialty industries. In addition, this segment provides truck accessories under the Magnum brand; and a range of parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services for its motorhome and specialty chassis. The Shyft Group, Inc. sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individuals, municipalities, and other government entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

