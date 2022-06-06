The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,130.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($28.34) to GBX 2,190 ($27.71) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Weir Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 1,915 ($24.23) to GBX 2,020 ($25.56) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The Weir Group stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.0652 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

