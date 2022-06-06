The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,130.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($28.34) to GBX 2,190 ($27.71) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Weir Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 1,915 ($24.23) to GBX 2,020 ($25.56) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
The Weir Group stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53.
About The Weir Group (Get Rating)
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Weir Group (WEGRY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.