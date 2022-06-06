Theodore Leonsis Sells 4,005 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.02. 1,485,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,623. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in American Express by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American Express by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Express by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in American Express by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

