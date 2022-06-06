Theodore Leonsis Sells 4,005 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.02. 1,485,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,623. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in American Express by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American Express by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Express by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in American Express by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
