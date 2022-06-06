Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Director John T. Nesser III Acquires 3,637 Shares

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) Director John T. Nesser III acquired 3,637 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $56,555.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of THR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.01. 1,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,744. The stock has a market cap of $534.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THR. StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $10,937,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.