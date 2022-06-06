Thomas J. Wilson Sells 142,000 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ALL traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $132.35. 1,445,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,152. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.16 and its 200-day moving average is $125.41. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.