Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 75,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,115,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

On Tuesday, May 31st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 112,240 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,920,426.40.

On Friday, April 8th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 18,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $267,300.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $354,240.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,098,504.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $209,850.00.

Shares of NYSE LPG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,019. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $727.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.23%.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 252.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 67,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 137,918 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 13.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.