Thomas (Tommy) Cook Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX) Stock

Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX – Get Rating) insider Thomas (Tommy) Cook sold 1,000,000 shares of Calnex Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.01), for a total value of £1,590,000 ($2,011,639.68).

Shares of CLX stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 166.50 ($2.11). The stock had a trading volume of 183,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,854. Calnex Solutions Plc has a one year low of GBX 90.16 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 180 ($2.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10.

Calnex Solutions Limited designs, produces, and markets test and measurement solutions for telecommunication sectors worldwide. It offers Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing up to 100GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation that enables users to build their network; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; Paragon-ONE, a feature that bundles delivering test solutions for PTP to profiles; and Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM.

