Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.36 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.51-$0.53 EPS.

TWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thoughtworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of Thoughtworks stock opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

