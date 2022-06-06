Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Tilray posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.66.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.20. 17,442,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,755,796. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.54. Tilray has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tilray by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,447,611 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 11,440.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 1,017,978 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $5,293,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Tilray by 2,914.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 673,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 651,137 shares during the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

