Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $25.65 on Monday. Timberland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $213.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 11.45%.

In related news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $25,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at $988,601.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 595,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

