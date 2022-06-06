Titan Machinery (TITN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/27/2022 – Titan Machinery had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Titan Machinery had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Titan Machinery was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/26/2022 – Titan Machinery was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

5/21/2022 – Titan Machinery was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.23. 2,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,395. The company has a market capitalization of $614.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,242 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

