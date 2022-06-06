Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.42 on Monday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TTNP Get Rating ) by 1,058,500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

