Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

TSE:TXG opened at C$12.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.54.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$263.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

