Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Purchases C$394,259.50 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$78.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$394,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,774,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$691,923,293.50.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$66.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$332,414.50.

On Monday, May 9th, Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$698,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00.

Shares of TSE TOU traded up C$1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$78.69. 882,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,420. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$29.25 and a 1 year high of C$80.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$67.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.25.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 9.3699992 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOU. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.46.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

