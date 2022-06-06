Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR) Senior Officer Leah Hodges Sells 45,500 Shares

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Leah Hodges sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$13,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,125.

Leah Hodges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 30th, Leah Hodges sold 70,000 shares of Tower Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total transaction of C$21,700.00.

Shares of TWR traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 143,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,137. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. Tower Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.00.

Tower Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its properties include the Rabbit North project that comprises 34 mineral tenures covering an area of 16,400 hectares located in the Kamloops mining division of British Columbia; the Nechako gold project, which include 10 mineral tenures totaling 2,975 hectares in the Nechako Plateau Region of central British Columbia; the Belle copper-gold porphyry project consisting of seven claims totaling 1691 hectares located in the Toodoggone district; and the More Creek project comprising 5 mineral tenures totaling 6,430 hectares situated in the Golden Triangle District of northwest British Columbia.

