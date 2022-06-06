Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.48- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion-$3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $4.65 on Monday, reaching $199.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,580. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.26.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.05.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 563,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,350,000 after acquiring an additional 143,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 441,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,042,000 after purchasing an additional 35,399 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.