Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.48- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion-$3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.
Shares of TSCO stock traded up $4.65 on Monday, reaching $199.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,580. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.26.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.05.
In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 563,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,350,000 after acquiring an additional 143,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 441,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,042,000 after purchasing an additional 35,399 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.