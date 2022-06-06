Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.25.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.42) to GBX 310 ($3.92) in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.39) to GBX 319 ($4.04) in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 307 ($3.88) to GBX 292 ($3.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of TNLIF stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. Trainline has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32.
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trainline (TNLIF)
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.