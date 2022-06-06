TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.17). TransAct Technologies reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.51% and a negative net margin of 14.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.88. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

