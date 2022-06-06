TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.51% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 45.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

