TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a report released on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on THS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.50 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,885,000 after buying an additional 317,500 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 35.1% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 5,156,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,995 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after purchasing an additional 848,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,767,000 after purchasing an additional 371,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,699,000 after purchasing an additional 63,922 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

