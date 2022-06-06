Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

TRIB opened at $1.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 27,745.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares during the period. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.