Trio-Tech International (TRT) and Its Peers Financial Analysis

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Trio-Tech International to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Trio-Tech International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trio-Tech International 1.47% 2.23% 1.49% Trio-Tech International Competitors 9.04% 1.01% 3.37%

Trio-Tech International has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trio-Tech International’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trio-Tech International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trio-Tech International $32.46 million -$590,000.00 35.00 Trio-Tech International Competitors $2.83 billion $454.73 million 14.69

Trio-Tech International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Trio-Tech International. Trio-Tech International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Trio-Tech International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0 N/A Trio-Tech International Competitors 349 1124 1634 44 2.44

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 53.72%. Given Trio-Tech International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trio-Tech International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Trio-Tech International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Trio-Tech International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trio-Tech International rivals beat Trio-Tech International on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Trio-Tech International (Get Rating)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature-controlled wafer chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel display magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end products comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The company's Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. The company primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

